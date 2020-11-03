Tanzania: TSA to Host Global Entrepreneurship Week

3 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Startup Association (TSA) has partnered with Global Entrepreneurship Network Tanzania to co-host this year's Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

An annual international initiative, which started in 2008 to introduce entrepreneurship to young people across six continents in 168 countries, has attracted the participation of more than 10 million people worldwide.

TSA Chief Executive Officer Zahoro Muhaji said they were excited to be among the leading hosts for this year's GEW, which would start mid-this month in Tanzania.

"Our organisation sees this as a good chance for our young entrepreneurs to have a series of events to celebrate and engage with other entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and corporates," Mr Muhaji said.

GEN Country Leader Fatma Khamis said this year's focus was on women's empowerment and GEN would address issues directly affecting women entrepreneurs and business owners, particularly looking at the legal framework and providing business training to enhance their productivity.

"We are fortunate to extend our partnership base with TSA that shares the common vision to develop women entrepreneurs," Ms Khamis said.

TSA plans to host a series of events across different parts of Tanzania such as Mbeya, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Zanzibar together with its members and partners and welcomes stakeholders who wish to participate or support the initiative.

Read the original article on Daily News.

