Tanzania: Diplomatic Meet Attracts 140 Golfers

OVER 140 golfers from different countries have already confirmed their participation at second edition of the Open Diplomatic Golf tournament.

The long-day competition is scheduled to tee off this Saturday at Kili Golf course in Arusha.

The annual event is supported by the Ministry for Foreign Affair, East Africa Cooperation and Zanzibar Tourism Board.

One of the event organisers, Reinfrida Rwezaura told the 'Daily News' in the city on Monday that preparations for the events are in top gear.

Rwezaura said 140 golfers from 15 countries, among others Kenya and Uganda, America, France, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, Germany, Malawi, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, India, South and hosts Tanzania have confirmed to take part.

She said the stable ford tournament is open for men and ladies Diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and others interested to participate.

Rwezaura stressed that they will only manage to host 140 golfers at a par because they do not want the course to be overwhelmed.

"We would like to have everyone at the course, but that won't be possible,"

Kili Golf & Wildlife Resort is magnificent view of the 18-hole par 73 golf facility; it presents nature in its correct meaning, which organisers are optimist it is going to be wonderful experience for the participants.

Situated between Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Meru of prime African bush land boasting an expansive 18 hole offers visiting golfers a touristic view of Tanzania, yet golfers must expect more than just golf, but also enjoying to see the beauty of the course.

Rwezaura named CRDB, Sea Cliff Casino, Tanfoam, Basil & Alred, Jibu Water, Kilivilla, Siringit, House of gems, Manta resorts, Lemala, MMI, European Business Group Tanzania, Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR), Vodacom and DSTV as event sponsors.

She said that door is still open for sponsors as it is worthy to support the event whose proceedings will raise fund to support children in need in Songea Municipal in Ruvuma Regional.

The event is also part of effort to boost sports tourism through golf and harmonise solidarity and diplomatic integration, according to former Deputy Foreign Minister, Damas Ndumbaro, who has masterminded the unique tournament to be among golfers who confirmed to battle it out for the top honou