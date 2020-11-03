Tanzania: Yanga Face Gwambina Hurdle

YOUNG Africans are will be looking to maintain their winning formula today as they face tricky away Mainland Premier League fixture against hosts, Gwambina FC in Misungwi, Mwanza.

Yanga are in Lake Zone for their important match that will also create a good 'winning atmosphere' for their Saturday's derby against Simba Sports Club at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The club manager, Hafidh Saleh told The Daily News that they are in a good spirit for the away clash, noting that all the players are in a good spirit to win and stay ready for the derby against rivals.

"All the players are in a good shape, Haruna Niyonzima was suffering from Malaria but the roving midfielder is slightly recovering to join the rest of the group in the training," said Saleh over phone from Mwanza.

Yanga have had a positive run in their recent matches since they brought in Burundian Cedric Kaze to lead their side in the competitive and unpredictable league.

Kaze will be leading Yanga into fourth match of his reign today before facing an acid test against Simba.

The Burundian tactician is optimistic that things will work for him today in Mwanza, to secure three important points and return to Dar es Salaam with a vibrant 'mood' ready for the derby clash.

He says that he is happy with his players' determination while at work for him to easily create a 'winning formula'. "The league is tough, but it makes me happy to win matches,' he said.

Yanga have won three encounters under Kaze to stay six clear points over rivals Simba in the standing with 22 points.

Should they beat their hosts Gwambina, Yanga will be leading the table with 25 points from nine matches unless Azam FC beat Dodoma Jiji on Saturday for the two to squarely sit in the same position with the same points.

Simba will face the same 'tricky' match on Wednesday as that of their rivals before the Dar es Salaam's derby when they host Bottom lined but hard fighting Kagera Sugar at Uhuru Stadium.

Simba have now eased their 'pressure' ahead of the derby after thumping Mwadui FC of Shinyanga 5-0 in what seems to be a 'clear' message to Yanga that they have recovered their winning form after their back-to-back miserable results in the two previous matches.

Simba will need to re-assure their fans on Wednesday that they have worked on their mistakes and their 5-0 recent win against Mwadui did not come by mistake, but they made 'constructive plan' to secure three crucial points to reduce the points gap in the standing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The club's Belgian coach, Sven Vandenbroeck was relieved with the big margin win, most importantly the quick recovery of his key players who missed two crucial recently matches that Simba went down 0-1 to KMC and Ruvu Shooting.

Meanwhile, struggling Mbeya City drew 1-1 with their bottom-mate, Ihefu to share the spoil and remain at 17th and 18th position with six and five points, respectively.

Azam FC are leading the table with 22 points as Yanga are second with the same points but the ice cream makers are ahead on goals difference.

Simba are third on 16 points, same as fourth placed Biashara United.

Ruvu Shooting are at the fifth place on 15 points, while KMC and Polisi Tanzania are tied on 14 points. Namungo and Tanzania Prisons are at eighth and ninth places with 14 and 13 points respectively