Uganda: Police Pick Bobi Wine After Nomination, Drive Him Home

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine was Tuesday picked from Kyambogo Cricket Grounds by security operatives after his nomination to run for president in 2021 and driven to his home in Magere, Kasangati, Wakiso District.

The musician-turned politician was violently picked from his car in Kampala moments after addressing journalists following his nomination to challenge President Museveni in the coming general election.

He was picked and whisked to his home amid tight security following chaos that ensued in an exchange between security operatives and his supporters at Kyambogo.

Moments after his nomination on Monday, President Museveni sounded a warning that whoever tries to disrupt the nomination exercise would be dealt with accordingly.

"I hear there are people who want to destabilise peace. I would like to encourage everybody to maintain peace. If you want to bring chaos here, you will regret it. We don't play," said Mr Museveni who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

"No one is better than us when it comes to fighting and fighting weapons. NRM fought to bring peace and so we don't play," Mr Museveni added.

Mr Museveni assumed power in 1986 following a five-year guerilla warfare.

