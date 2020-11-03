Uganda: Bobi Wine Nominated to Challenge Museveni, Told to Follow Covid-19 Guidelines

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been nominated to challenge President Museveni in the 2021 general election.

Bobi Wine, 38, Tuesday arrived at Kyambongo Cricket Grounds to be nominated as a candidate for the upcoming election at around 11:40am.

He was accompanied by his wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, MPs John Baptist Nambeshe (Manjiya County), Mathias Mpuuga (Masaka municipality), Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri municipality), Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality), singer Nubian Li, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Bobi Wine's brother Fred Nyanzi and NUP Secretary General David Lewis Lubongoya, among others.

After scrutinizing his documents, Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said "We have verified the documents presented by the aspirant and find that he has full filled all the requirements for nomination."

"I, Justice Simon Byabakama being the returning officer of presidential candidates, duly declare Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu as a candidate for the 2021 election... "

He was reminded that mass public rallies remain banned and that all his campaigns will be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the EC and Ministry of Health.

The EC then handed him a vehicle with a driver and security guard for his campaign.

Bobi Wine has become a popular figure among the youth in a country where the median age is less than 16.

Since becoming an MP in 2017, he has been routinely arrested and put under house arrest, his concerts banned and public rallies dispersed with teargas.

After more than 30 years in power, the 76-year-old Museveni is the only president most have known.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers, had the constitution amended for a second time to allow him to run a sixth time in 2021.

His argument for the extended grip on the presidency is that Ugandans love him as evidenced by the results of the highly contested elections held after every five years.