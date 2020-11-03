Uganda: Kole Families Stuck Over Malaria Drugs Shortage

Several mothers in Aboke Sub-county in Kole District are stranded with sick children at home due to the shortage of anti-malarial medication in the area.

Mothers say it is cheaper to treat children suffering from malaria with the Village Health Teams (VHTs), however, they have since run out of test kits and antimalarial drugs.

The drugs are supplied to the communities in Kole under the integrated community case management for the treatment of children younger than five years.

Local leaders lament that government has focused more on the fight against Covid-19, ignoring other ailments such as malaria, which has a huge negative impact on the health of citizens.

Village Health Teams (VHTs) were established by the Health ministry to empower communities to take part in the decisions that affect their health, mobilise communities for health programmes, and strengthen the delivery of health services at household level.

Mr Ray Okello, the chairperson of Baricoc Village, said when their wives take sick children to village health workers, they don't find drugs.

"Families sell chicken, produce or animals to treat children and this would have ordinarily been done in public health facilities. When drugs are delivered, they last less than a week," Mr Patrick Oyang, a resident, said.

Mr Samuel Ojok Obua, a member of the VHT at Ocokcan B Village, said they receive inadequate antimalarial (coartem) from Aboke Health Centre IV.

Ocokcan B Village, which registers more than 60 cases of malaria, among children under five years, receives drugs enough to treat only five children in two months.

This village has about 94 households.

In the entire Aboke Sub-county, there are 128 villages and more than 14,000 people.

Mr Francis Oto, another member of the VHT in Adagayela Village, said the antimalarials that they normally receive from Aboke Health Centre IV, only last for three days.

"When some women bring their children for treatment and they don't find drugs, they accuse us of selling drugs, which is wrong," he said.

However, the chairperson of Aboke, Mr Jimmy Eyit Omara, said the National Medical Stores always delivers drugs to Aboke Health Centre IV, which currently serves as Kole District hospital.

He was quick to add that the drugs are shared with other lower health facilities in the neighbouring districts.

For instance, when Agulurude Health Centre III in Oyam District runs out of drugs, the management gets drugs from Aboke Health Centre IV for help.

Being a rainy season, there is usually a surge in malaria cases in Lango Sub-region. A nursing officer at Mama Health Care, a private health facility at Aco Trading Centre in Kole, said they are overwhelmed with malaria cases.

In Lira, since January, two pregnant women have reportedly died while four others have suffered miscarriage due to malaria, the district malaria focal point person, Mr Rashid Mwesigye Etwop, said.

Data obtained from Lira District health department, indicates that between January and March, the malaria prevalence was at 6.7 per cent but as of July, it was standing at 28.4 per cent.

Casualties

Malaria deaths

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that malaria is still the leading cause of death in Uganda, accounting for more than 27 per cent of deaths.