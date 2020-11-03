South Africa: WHO DG Goes Into Self-Quarantine

World Health Organisation Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine in the coming days, in line with WHO protocols.

"At this time, it is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems," said the WHO DG.

Ghebreyesus made the announcement during the WHO weekly media briefing on Monday.

Providing feedback on the COVID-19 situation, Ghebreyesus said while many countries have brought COVID-19 under control, cases in some countries in Europe and North America continue to spike.

"This is another critical moment for action, another critical moment for leaders to step up and another critical moment for people to come together for a common purpose.

"Seize the opportunity. It's not too late. We all have a role to play in suppressing transmission and we have seen across the world that it's possible," he said.

Ghebreyesus lauded South Africa, among other countries, for its efforts in suppressing the virus.

"There are many lessons from the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Sierra Leone that can help other countries suppress the virus, save lives and protect health workers and hospitals.

"It really reinforces that while some countries are putting in place measures to ease the pressure on the health system, there is also now an opportunity to build stronger systems," said the WHO DG.

In calling on governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ghebreyesus emphasised the need for quality testing, tracing and treatment measures.

"We need countries to again invest in the basics, so that measures can be lifted safely and governments can hopefully avoid having to take these measures again.

"On a macro level, this also reflects why a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach to sustainable global preparedness is so important," he said.