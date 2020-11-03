South Africa: A Year After Springbok RWC 2019 Win, All Blacks and England Move Forward While Boks Stagnate

analysis

Exactly a year after the Springboks famously won Rugby World Cup 2019 by demolishing favourites England, the Boks have remained stagnant through no fault of their own. England and the All Blacks have moved on.

Despite missing out on Test rugby this year, what Siya Kolisi's team achieved at Rugby World Cup 2019 was celebrated on Monday, as it marked the one-year anniversary of the famous win.

The Boks 32-12 victory, the second biggest winning margin in a final against the overwhelming favourites, was one of the greatest performances by a South African team of all time.

From shattering defence, a brutal scrum, hard-nosed physicality, brilliant kicking both tactical and at goal, and a fizzing attack, the Boks gave their most complete performance in years. Considering it was a World Cup final, it might have been their most complete performance ever.

RWC 2019 coach Rassie Erasmus said that looking back one year later, he is still amazed at the huge impact the victory had on all South Africans.

"It's astonishing, really. I will never forget the amazing welcome scenes at the airport or the many thousands of people that came out to share in the team's joy during the...