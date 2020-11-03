South Africa: President Ramaphosa Congratulates Newly Elected Tanzanian President

Africa Union chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has offered his congratulations to Dr John Pombe Magufuli on his election as the President-elect of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Tanzania held general elections on 28 October 2020. On 1 November 2020, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) pronounced Dr Magufuli as the overall winner - with 84% of votes - for a second term in office.

"President Ramaphosa commends the people of Tanzania for upholding democratic principles and holding peaceful elections.

"Furthermore, the President looks forward to working with Dr Magufuli to strengthen the strong cordial bilateral relations that exist between South Africa and Tanzania, as well as in matters of mutual interest in Southern African Development Community region, the African continent and the world," said the President's office.