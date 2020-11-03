South Africa: Police Are Requesting Assistance to Find the Missing Teenager

3 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have launched a search operation for a missing 15-year-old girl, Mphahlele Mahlako Tseleng from Tooseng village in Ga-Mphahlele.

She is reportedly a learner at Northern Academy in Polokwane and she was last seen by her grandmother on 29 October 2020 in the evening. She left without telling her where she was going.

The type of clothes she was wearing during her disappearance are unknown.

The search operation was conducted at relatives and friends with no success.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing teen, may contact Lieutenant Colonel Baloyi on 082 565 8234 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations and search operations are still underway.

