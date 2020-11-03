South Africa: Community Members Required to Assist Police in Locating Mother and Three Daughters

3 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation to locate a 38-year-old woman, Lucy Rambevha and her three daughters, Rolivhuwa (08), Mulweli 14 and Rotakala (17) who allegedly went missing from Thohoyandou Block E on Friday, 30 October 2020.

The Preliminary Police investigations indicate that the mother had earlier argued with her husband who is working in Polokwane. The complainant alleges that when he arrived from work, there was nobody to welcome him at home.

In addition, a grey Mazda 3 vehicle belonging to the woman is also missing. Efforts to locate the missing persons were conducted at families and friends unsuccessfully and their cellphones are on voicemail.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate these missing persons, may contact Warrant Officer Radzilani on 082 222 9023 or 015 960 1000 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.