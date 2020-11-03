South Africa: Community Members Required to Assist Police in Locating Mother and Three Daughters

press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have launched a search operation to locate a 38-year-old woman, Lucy Rambevha and her three daughters, Rolivhuwa (08), Mulweli 14 and Rotakala (17) who allegedly went missing from Thohoyandou Block E on Friday, 30 October 2020.

The Preliminary Police investigations indicate that the mother had earlier argued with her husband who is working in Polokwane. The complainant alleges that when he arrived from work, there was nobody to welcome him at home.

In addition, a grey Mazda 3 vehicle belonging to the woman is also missing. Efforts to locate the missing persons were conducted at families and friends unsuccessfully and their cellphones are on voicemail.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to locate these missing persons, may contact Warrant Officer Radzilani on 082 222 9023 or 015 960 1000 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.