South Africa: Deputy Minister Alvin Botes Hosts Bilateral Meeting With French Minister Delegate Franck Riesterl, 3 Nov

press release

Deputy Minister Botes to host a bilateral meeting with the French Minister Delegate Franck Riester

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Mr Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness on Tuesday, 03 November 2020. The two delegations will discuss matters of mutual bilateral and multilateral interest within the context of the South Africa-France Strategic Partnership.

Minister Delegate Riester will be accompanied by a French business delegation. Together with the French and South African businesses, they will pursue additional links between the two countries in areas of innovation, technology, pharmaceutical and medical services and equipment.