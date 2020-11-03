South Africa: Deputy Minister Alvin Botes Hosts Bilateral Meeting With French Minister Delegate Franck Riesterl, 3 Nov

2 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister Botes to host a bilateral meeting with the French Minister Delegate Franck Riester

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Mr Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness on Tuesday, 03 November 2020. The two delegations will discuss matters of mutual bilateral and multilateral interest within the context of the South Africa-France Strategic Partnership.

Minister Delegate Riester will be accompanied by a French business delegation. Together with the French and South African businesses, they will pursue additional links between the two countries in areas of innovation, technology, pharmaceutical and medical services and equipment.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.