South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 2 November

press release

As of 1pm on 02 November, the Western Cape has 3395 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 116 544 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 108 780 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 12 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4369. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

#CommitToFinish: Premier Winde wishes Western Cape class of 2020 best of luck

To all our matriculants who will be writing their final exams this year, I want to wish you the very best as you embark on the final step of your schooling career. It's important that you #CommitToFinish, so that you can open new doors for yourself in the future. These opportunities will change your life for the better. I know this has been a very difficult year for you, and I am so proud that you have pulled through it, to get to this point. May you have a clear mind, calm heart, and trust in your abilities. Good luck! We are right behind you!

To our principals, teachers, admin staff and WCED officials - I know that you have worked tirelessly in the most challenging of circumstances to get our children to this point. Thank you for all you have done and for all that you will continue to do for our province's children.

If you are interested in finding out more about how many students are writing this year's exams, and other interesting statistics, you can view Minister Debbie Schäfer's statement here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/408/55422

The Western Cape Government's commitment to good governance

Today, the Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier announced that of the 22 provincial departments and entities that received an audit outcome, 96% received an "unqualified" outcome on their annual statements, while 77% received a clean audit - meaning that their outcome was unqualified with no findings.

This major achievement follows the announcement this weekend that the Western Cape had also swept the National Batho Pele awards, winning all three prizes for the best functioning provincial departments, with Western Cape Health and the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works sharing Gold, and the Western Cape Department of Local Government and Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning winning silver and bronze respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Western Cape also claimed all three awards for the best heads of Department, with Dr Beth Engelbrecht (Western Cape Department of Health), Jacqui Gooch (Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works) and Graham Paulse, (Western Cape Department of Local Government) all receiving acknowledgment.

It also follows the release of the fourth edition of the Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report last week, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability regarding how public funds gets spent on our Covid-19 response. We will not tolerate corruption in this province.

Together, they showcase our commitment to good governance principles, and I extend my gratitude to our hard-working ministers, heads of department and officials across the Western Cape for their help in making this happen.

Clean government in the Western Cape means that money meant for the people, gets spent on the people. This is how it must always be.