South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Opens the Infrastructure South Africa Project Preparation Round-Table and Market Place

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 03 November 2020, open and address the Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) Project Preparation Round-Table and Market Place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand in Gauteng Province.

The Infrastructure South Africa Project Preparation round-table and Market place aligns with the first priority President Ramaphosa presented last month at the joint sitting of Parliament on the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery plan.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery plan outlines an aggressive infrastructure programme, far-reaching reforms to increase our competitiveness and inclusiveness, measures to catalyse industrialisation, relief for vulnerable households and individuals, and a public investment in employment programmes.

At the ISA Project Round Table and Market place, which follows the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium held in June 2020, twenty-five projects will be introduced to investors for project preparation funding. These projects have undergone intensive feasibility assessments and transaction advisory support to ensure they are investment ready.

The project preparation round-table will also further explore through a high-level plenary discussion how and why the terms and conditions of project preparation capital deployment are curbing the development of projects in South Africa.

It will further provide a collaborative platform for infrastructure investment practitioners to share operational knowledge and strategic expertise concerning project preparation and development activities.

The desired outcome of the project preparation round-table will be to:

Present a prioritized list of projects within Infrastructure South Africa's pipeline committing South Africa's support for these projects.

Showcase the support received from MDBs and DFIs on several projects in the prioritised pipeline.

Provide feedback on the role of the Infrastructure Fund in the project preparation development stages of prioritized projects and the South African institutions managing project preparation funds for government.

Align key stakeholders and decision makers (donors, development banks, commercial financiers in the project preparation field and project developers) on the actionable solutions at hand that can accelerate project preparation and unblock the growing number of projects in the early stage pipeline in South Africa.

Identify how Infrastructure South Africa can act as an enabler of these opportunities in the following months through its role as an entity to unblock priority projects for South Africa.