South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Hosts Virtual House Sitting, 3 Nov

3 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe will convene the second Legislature's Virtual House Sitting of the third quarter on Tuesday, 3 November 2020 at 10h00.

The order of proceedings today will be the Premier's Question Time from members of the Legislature. Followed by Questions for oral reply to members of the Executive Council.

The Petitions Standing Committee will also present the Second Quarterly Performance Report for 2020/21 financial year.

Attached are the questions for Oral Replay to the Executive by MPLs to Members of on different matters.

The proceedings of the Virtual House Sitting can be streamed live on You Tube, https://youtu.be/iDpukibxgew @10am, Tuesday 3 November 2020

