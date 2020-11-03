South Africa: Media Statement - Agriculture Committee Adopts Report On Ultra Bill and Refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill to NHTL

document

The Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (National Assembly) today adopted the Report on the Upgrading of Land Tenure Rights Amendment Bill. The final version of the B-List was adopted last week and together with the report will be referred to the National Assembly.

The committee further deliberated on the President's reservations on the Liquor Products Amendment Bill, which were outlined in the ATC of 12 June 2020 and sent to Members. The Liquor Products Amendment Bill has therefore been referred back to the committee for consideration and report in terms of Joint Rule 203.

Section 79 of the Constitution provides the basis for how Parliament, or the National Assembly in this case, deals with such matters and Parliamentary Rules provide further guidance. In terms of Joint Rule 203(2), once a remitted Bill has been referred to the committee, the committee must consider and confine itself to the President's reservations; must confer with the corresponding council committee if the reservations relate to a procedural matter that involves the Council; and must report to the National Assembly on the President's reservations.

The Liquor Products Amendment Bill [B10B-2016] seeks to regulate, among other things, the composition and production of traditional African beer. For this reason, the President is of the opinion that the Bill should have been referred to the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL). The committee has concurred with the President and proposed that the bill be referred to the NHTL.