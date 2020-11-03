South Africa: Portfolio Committee On Sports Hears Chess SA Is in a Mess

document

Chess South Africa is in a mess and is led by two racially exclusive boards, the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture heard today. Deputy Director-General for the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Sumaya Khan, said the two warring factions both claim to be legitimate structures of Chess SA. "Sascoc [South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee] failed to provide leadership on this matter. This strife divides the players and denies them, as well as administrators, an opportunity to excel."

Ms Khan said that opportunities to develop chess in South Africa were obstructed, affecting predominantly players from poorer backgrounds and denying them an opportunity to represent the country internationally.

A faction led by Mr Joe Mahomole has written to the committee asking to be allowed to brief it on the leadership challenges at Chess SA. The leadership tussle has come before the courts and the intervention of the Minister has been requested.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Beauty Dlulane wanted to know what the faction led by Mr Mahomole expected from the committee. A committee member, Mr Tshepo Mhlongo proposed that as only one faction was at the meeting and the matter is still subject to court processes, the committee meeting should "stand down". "The committee needs to ask Sascoc why they did not intervene. For now, let us stop the meeting."

Committee member Mr Nocks Seabi agreed and said the committee should invite the two groups again for thorough discussions, with Sascoc also in attendance. A follow-up meeting is planned for Friday, 6 November, subject to approval.

Sibongile Maputi