South Africa: Media Statement - Chess SA Factions Must Account, Says Sports Committee

3 November 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has decided to recall warring factions at Chess South Africa together with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Friday, 6 November.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the intention of the meeting is to hear all sides in the matter. The committee heard today in a briefing from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture that Chess SA is racially factionalised and this is contributing to instability in the organisation. The committee also heard that Sascoc has not provided leadership on the issue.

Ms Dlulane said a failure of leadership in any sporting code is detrimental to sports. "What is happening at Chess SA is unfortunate and should not be happening. All codes should be led by administrators who have no other interest other than furthering South Africa, athletes and the sports."

This is the reason the committee decided to invite both factions to a meeting so that in its mediation role it is able to hear both sides. The interest of the committee is stability, excellence and social cohesion through sports.

Ms Dlulane said although the courts remain independent adjudicators in any disputes, the sporting community should avoid going to court on matters that could easily be resolved.

The committee will accommodate the meeting in its programme provided the provisional date of Friday, 6 November, is approved.

