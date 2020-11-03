Zimbabwe: Matutu's Zanu-PF Move a Non-Event - MDC Alliance

The MDC Alliance has dismissed the recent move by former MDC legislator for Masvingo Central, Tongai Matutu to join the ruling Zanu PF as a non-event.

On Monday, Zanu PF announced that Matutu had joined the party and was paraded before the party's top three leaders in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

In an interview with 263Chat MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Clifford Hlatywayo said it was Matutu's democratic right but should be reminded that the MDC Alliance is the biggest party in the country.

"It's his democratic right to join any political formation of his choice at his own time. The MDC-Alliance is a leading party in the country. We are the government in waiting and we won the 2018 Presidential election vote by more than 2.6million.

"People have confidence in the leadership of President Nelson Chamisa. He is the people's Hope and he is ready to lead Zimbabwe to the Promised Land. Zimbabwe need a People's Government urgently to resolve the crisis we are facing as a people," said Hlatywayo

He said it was ill fated that Matutu has joined a party that was in a state of decomposition and was motivated by corruption.

"It's very unfortunate that Tongai Matutu joined a collapsed house. It is an understatement to say that ZANU PF is dead but it is at its later stages of decomposition. ZANU PF is stinking, that's where our brother has decided to go. Obvious he is motivated by certain things.

"But the things we know in ZANU PF is corruption, abductions, violence, abuse of the people's rights, intimidation, bleeding the nation, smuggling minerals including gold and diamonds among others. This is the ship where Matutu is joining. It's regrettable and unthinkable to find a young person of his stature joining an organization that terrorize the ordinary people." he said

Meanwhile acting Zanu PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said Matutu will undergo induction with the Chitepo School of Ideology.

"In line with party procedure, Cde Matutu will undergo the requisite induction with the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology so that he appreciates National Interest, Party Ideology and value systems." said Chinamasa

MDC AllianceTongai MatutuZANU PF