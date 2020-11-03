South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Pays Homage to Class of 2020 Matriculants

3 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

2020 was a true character test for the matric learners - Premier Mokgoro

Mahikeng - North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has described the year 2020 which came with the Covid-19 pandemic as a true character test for learners especially the matriculants and believes they will prevail and come out victorious from their final year examinations.

Premier Mokgoro was wishing the Matric Class of 2020 well as they will be sitting for their National Senior Certificate examination Thursday, 05 November 2020.

"The character of the learners has never ever been tested like the class of 2020 due to Coronavirus. Learners had to endure what no other generation of learners has ever endured. Going into a lockdown with uncertainty, losing learning time as well as the re-opening of schools under difficult conditions with new measures of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping social distance.

Let me congratulate them. Despite all the difficulties they reached this stage. They have demonstrated that they will certainly put North West right at number one position. We admire your courage, we admire your determination, well done in defeating the pandemic, we know you're going to do even better in your examination" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Premier continued by paying gratitude to MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela for her leadership and guidance during this period. He also thanked educators who had to go through the unchartered territories as they navigated their way to assist learners to complete their curriculum by racing against time.

"Despite all the challenges matriculants and educators remained focused and committed. A true character can only be built from tough circumstances and that's is why I believe that the matric class of 2020 will do well. I wish everyone all the best in this year's final year examinations" said Premier Mokgoro.

Premier Mokgoro also thanked the parents and communities at large for their support to learners through programmes such as "Ngwana Sejo wa Tlhakanelwa". Premier further urged parents to assist learners to study hard, take deserving breaks, to eat and rest well, as this is the good recipe to passing examinations.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.