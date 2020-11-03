South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Pays Homage to Class of 2020 Matriculants

press release

2020 was a true character test for the matric learners - Premier Mokgoro

Mahikeng - North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has described the year 2020 which came with the Covid-19 pandemic as a true character test for learners especially the matriculants and believes they will prevail and come out victorious from their final year examinations.

Premier Mokgoro was wishing the Matric Class of 2020 well as they will be sitting for their National Senior Certificate examination Thursday, 05 November 2020.

"The character of the learners has never ever been tested like the class of 2020 due to Coronavirus. Learners had to endure what no other generation of learners has ever endured. Going into a lockdown with uncertainty, losing learning time as well as the re-opening of schools under difficult conditions with new measures of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping social distance.

Let me congratulate them. Despite all the difficulties they reached this stage. They have demonstrated that they will certainly put North West right at number one position. We admire your courage, we admire your determination, well done in defeating the pandemic, we know you're going to do even better in your examination" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Premier continued by paying gratitude to MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela for her leadership and guidance during this period. He also thanked educators who had to go through the unchartered territories as they navigated their way to assist learners to complete their curriculum by racing against time.

"Despite all the challenges matriculants and educators remained focused and committed. A true character can only be built from tough circumstances and that's is why I believe that the matric class of 2020 will do well. I wish everyone all the best in this year's final year examinations" said Premier Mokgoro.

Premier Mokgoro also thanked the parents and communities at large for their support to learners through programmes such as "Ngwana Sejo wa Tlhakanelwa". Premier further urged parents to assist learners to study hard, take deserving breaks, to eat and rest well, as this is the good recipe to passing examinations.