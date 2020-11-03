Tanzania Election - Democracy Teeters On a Crumbling Cliff

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Phillip Van Niekerk

Some have argued that Tanzanian President John Magufuli was facing an opposition weakened through ruthless repression over the past five years and they would be a pushover at the polls. If this was so, why did Magufuli go to such elaborate lengths to cheat? Why did he so lack confidence in the outcome of a free and fair election that he had to make up a result?

On Sunday night Tanzanian police came for Freeman Mbowe, the chairman and founder of the opposition Chadema party.

For the privilege of being an opposition politician in Tanzania, the man from Kilimanjaro has seen his businesses destroyed, faced physical violence and beatings and spent long sojourns in prison. Mbowe has now been charged with terrorism, a non-bailable offence which means he can be held indefinitely.

On Monday afternoon Tundu Lissu, Chadema's candidate in the presidential election, was arrested by Tanzanian police outside the German embassy.

Knowing that they were coming for him, he had sought diplomatic protection. He was first turned away by a political officer at the US Embassy. He then went to Umoja House - where the EU, UK, German and Dutch missions are located - where he waited for several...

