South Africa: MEC Motlalepula Rosho Congratulates Award-Winning Senior Manager

press release

MEC for Finance Motlalepula Rosho says North West Provincial Treasury is proud to be to have public servants who espouse Batho Pele principle when discharging their duties.

Rosho said this in her congratulatory message to the department's Senior Manager for Strategic Management, Mr Gordon Letlhogile who walked away with a Silver award in the category of the Best Performing Senior Management Service (SMS) member of the Year at the 6th National Batho Pele Excellence Awards held last Friday night at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg.

"The competition was very tough and Mr Letlhogile once again proved that we have the best of the best senior managers in the department and the province at large. His performance has been consistent over the years and this is his second consecutive Batho Pele Excellence award. As a department we are very honoured to have a manager of his calibre who goes beyond the call of duty to render nothing but excellent services to people they interact with on a daily basis," said Rosho.

"As a dedicated and committed senior manager in the public service, it is very encouraging that our efforts are recognized at the national level. I dedicate this award to all my colleagues at any level in Provincial Treasury and those in the public service in general whose support had moulded me to be the manager that I am," said Letlhogile.

The theme for the event: "Growing South Africa together for a capable and ethical Public Service", is a reaffirmation of government's position of putting citizens in the forefront of service delivery improvement initiatives and its resolve to strengthen efforts to tackle the continued unethical conduct, service delivery gaps and unevenness in delivering services to the people.

In her remarks the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Sindisiwe Chikunga said the main objective of the awards is to motivate the 1, 2 million public servants, who daily dedicate themselves to selflessly serve the people of South Africa.

"These are distinguished public servants who have demonstrated good leadership and strategic direction, who set the vision and ensure that strategy for achieving the vision is owned by all and properly deployed throughout the organization for the success of our government as a whole. These accolades continue to inculcate and institutionalize a culture of servitude, characterized by a sense of belonging, caring when serving citizens and putting people first. Improving service delivery is the only way we can rebuild the trust of South Africans in the government and public servants and deliver on a new social pact that will drive the country towards a path of economic growth, eradication of poverty, unemployment, inequality and the scourge of gender-based violence," said the Deputy Minister

Chikunga conceded that although there are rotten apples in the public service, they are not in the majority and the awards demonstrate that the majority of public servants are competent, ethical and dedicated to serving the nation.

"It is in our power to change the negative perceptions associated with public servants. Let's report those that are doing wrong and let them be held accountable. They must leave those of us who are here to serve the people," she added.

PIC CAPTION: The MEC for Finance Motlalepula Rosho, Head of Department Mr Ndlela Kunene and Chief Director: Corporate Services Ms Matshidiso Jansen-Mwase congratulate Mr Gordon Letlhogile, Senior Manager: Strategic Management for winning the Silver award in the category Best Performing Senior Management services at the recent 6th National Batho Pele Excellence awards.