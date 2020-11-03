South Africa: The Mammoth Task of Turning CSA Around Has Begun

analysis

Just days after Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa named a new Cricket South Africa board, there were positive signs of action as opposed to months of paralysis.

The new nine-person Cricket South Africa (CSA) board chaired by Judge Zak Yacoob met for five hours on Monday night and have already laid out a framework to tackle cricket's myriad problems.

After months of corporate governance failures that stemmed from shortcomings of the previous leadership of former CEO Thabang Moroe and president Chris Nenzani, which filtered toxically through the entire organisation, the mammoth task of turning CSA around has begun.

The problems are vast and varied and the new board worked systematically through some of the most important issues at its first meeting.

Sub-committees were set up to investigate areas such as media and stakeholder relations, representation at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the implementations of the Nicholson report, among others.

The Nicholson report was the end result of a 2011-2012 investigation into CSA, which, at the time, recommended that the majority of the board consist of independent directors to avoid conflicts of interest. This was never done.

It was never done because then sports minister Fikile Mbalula favoured sports administrators sorting...