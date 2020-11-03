South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Calls for Investigation of Gugulethu Shooting

press release

Minister Fritz calls on transversal committee on organised crime to convene & investigate Gugulethu shooting

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has condemned in the strongest terms the shooting which led to the killing and injury of residents in Gugulethu and has called on the transversal steering committee on organised crime to urgently convene and investigate the matter.

Yesterday evening, Minister Fritz was alerted to the mass shooting reported in Gugulethu during which three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Gugulethu. Two other victims were injured and taken to a medical facility on Monday afternoon.

On 16 October 2020, Minister Fritz met with Minister Cele, Deputy Minister Mathale, National Commissioner General Sitole and Alderman Smith on the extortion of businesses such as bars and restaurants, where it was agreed that a transversal steering committee would be established.

Minister Fritz said, "However, the steering committee has not yet been convened and I urgently call on the National SAPS to convene the steering committee so that it can respond to related incidents."

Minister Fritz added, "I have been informed that the Western Cape Organised Crime detectives with other crime scene experts were on the scene combing for clues where seven people were killed and two injured in a shooting. It is noted that the motive of this case remains unclear."

Minister Fritz continued, "I further wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. This is a truly traumatic incident which no family should have to endure. I further wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the shooting."

Minister Fritz continued further, "The SAPS remain the primary custodian in fighting and preventing crime. As such, I call on them to leave no stone unturned in their investigation. I further call on anyone with information on this matter to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station, call Crime Stop on 08600 1011 or use the Tip-off function on the MySAPS cellphone application."

"While the motive of this case is unclear, I further call on the transversal steering committee on organised crime to urgently convene and investigate this matter. I have been informed that related reports on extortion or organised crime can be made by calling SAPS on 021 466 0011," said Minister Fritz.