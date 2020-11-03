South Africa: American Voices in SA - a Collection of Perspectives On the U.S. Election

analysis

Americans come to South Africa for a variety of reasons - for work or for marriage, for roots or adventure. And sometimes for all of the above.

Many of us fall in love with a country, and stay. But we don't leave the United States, not completely. For one thing, Americans are required to file US tax returns every year, wherever in the world we're living. And for another: like South Africans who live abroad and long for the open sky, or the bush, or the sea, we have America in our blood.

So when it's time to vote, we're right there in the forefront, casting ballots in primaries and in general elections. This year we're supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President and also hoping to gain seats in the Senate. State and local officials are also on the ballot.

This year is crucial and Democrats Abroad South Africa (DASA) has - to use an American idiom - stepped up to the plate, and with a vengeance. From keeping the faith to helping countless Americans vote, it has been an all-encompassing ride.