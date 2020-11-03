South Africa: Central Gauteng Lions Women Handed Historic Professional Contracts

3 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

A landmark partnership between Central Gauteng Cricket and Imperial is set to further bolster the ever-evolving women's cricket game.

The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) senior women's team is set to become the first local provincial women's side to hand its female athletes professional contracts.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday, and the franchise said the historic agreement was made possible by logistics company Imperial coming in as a sponsor for the women's team. This is after they took over the naming of the Wanderers stadium and also threw their weight behind the men's team in 2019.

"The extended partnership reaffirms the commitment by both parties to not only create passion for cricket across all genders, equality but use the sport as a vehicle to drive social change and economic development," commented Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright.

"As the union, we are truly honoured for the extended partnership that will go towards the much needed women pipeline structures."

CGL off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe said the deal was imperative for closing the gap between provincial cricket and international cricket.

"This will raise a huge bar. We do have quality now, but to bring something...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

