Egypt and Somalia Discuss Cooperation

3 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management Khadija Mohamed Diriye met with Egyptian Ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Nasir.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management headquarters, the two sides highlighted the importance of working together in difficult situations that require cooperation.

"I am delighted that when to receive at my office the Egyptian ambassador to Somalia I am also pleased that this meeting came with a donation from Egypt thanks to the people of and the government of Egypt,"

Meanwhile, Egyptian ambassador to Somalia Mohamed Nasir said that the relationship with the country is important and proud to be responsible for the first level of government representation at the office of the minister.

"I am pleased to be the first Diplomat to be received by the new minister I am also pleased to announce on behalf of the Government of Egypt the recent transfer of 40 tons of humanitarian aid, as part of a larger package of support," Said Mohamed Nasir, the Egyptian Ambassador to Somalia.

