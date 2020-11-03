Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Its Close Follow Up to Issue of Sudanese Child's Killing in Cairo

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is following up closely the killing of the Sudanese child Mohamed Hassan Abdalla Mohamed in Cairo.

In a press statement it issued Tuesday on this occasion, the Foreign Ministry called on the Sudanese citizens in Cairo to exercise restraint and allow the concerned authorities there to complete their procedures in this regard.

The statement explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been closely following up the issue of the killing of the Sudanese child Mohamed Hassan Abdalla Mohamed, following a dispute between his father and an Egyptian citizen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has regretted the unfortunate events that followed the crime on the part of some Sudanese who are resident in Cairo, wishing mercy on the soul of the deceased child, pointing out that Sudan Embassy in Cairo is following up the issue with the Egyptian authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.