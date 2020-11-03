Sudan: Foreign Ministry Affirms Its Close Follow Up to Issue of Sudanese Child's Killing in Cairo

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is following up closely the killing of the Sudanese child Mohamed Hassan Abdalla Mohamed in Cairo.

In a press statement it issued Tuesday on this occasion, the Foreign Ministry called on the Sudanese citizens in Cairo to exercise restraint and allow the concerned authorities there to complete their procedures in this regard.

The statement explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been closely following up the issue of the killing of the Sudanese child Mohamed Hassan Abdalla Mohamed, following a dispute between his father and an Egyptian citizen.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has regretted the unfortunate events that followed the crime on the part of some Sudanese who are resident in Cairo, wishing mercy on the soul of the deceased child, pointing out that Sudan Embassy in Cairo is following up the issue with the Egyptian authorities.