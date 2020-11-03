Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home After Two-Day Visit to Ethiopia

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Tuesday returned home after a two-day visit to Ethiopia on the invitation of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

The talks between Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan and Abiy Ahmed tackled ways to consolidate the bilateral relations and cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia in the various fields.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was received upon return at Khartoum Airport by the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, and the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Yousif.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin has described the visit as a good one and realized its objectives, indicating that Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan has visited a number of industrial and agricultural areas in a number of Ethiopian regions.

He said that the two sides have exchanged views on a several important issues for the two countries and the region, stressing that the visit affirmed the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two countries on the issues of the joint border and development and security at the region.

Gamar-Eddin pointed out that the two sides have underscored firmness of the relations between the two countries and the importance of strengthening further these relations for the interest of the two peoples, referring to the meetings held between the two sides and the exchange of views between them on several issues.

The delegation accompanied the President of the Sovereignty Council included the Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, the Director of the General Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Abdul-Majid and the Director of the Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Yasser Mohamed Osman.