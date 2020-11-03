Sudan: Taayshi Affirms Importance of Community Role in Implementing Peace Agreement

3 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Member Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayshi has renewed the importance of community role in implementing Juba Peace Agreement.

This came when Taayshi addressed on Tuesday the Forum which was organized on the importance role of the community in consolidating peace.

He said that communities ought to be acquainted information about the agreement besides activating youth role on enlightening public on the concept of peace.

He explained that the agreement has addressed and treated all national issues and the differences related to these issues since the independent particularly on how Sudan could be ruled.

