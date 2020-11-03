Tanzania: Police Arrest Seven More Suspects Over Unlawful Protests Plot

3 November 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

DAR ES SALAAM Special Police Zone has so far arrested 14 for people for allegedly attempting to organise unlawful demonstration.

Until yesterday, Police had already arrested seven people including famous opposition leaders.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa unveiled a full list which includes Chama cha Demokrasia na Maencdceleo (CHADEMA) Freeman Mbowe, former Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob (CHADEMA), Denis Vesta, Gofrey Seleman, Elisha Mbandamka, Shehebu Kiarus, Yohana Marco, Salehe Omary and Mohamed Omary.

Others, according to a press statement issued by Police on Tuesday, are Tundu Antipas Lissu (who has been released), Moses Fanuel Omary, Charles Renatus, Essau Charles Bwiru and Godbless Lema who was Chadema's Arusha Urban Constituency candidate.

The commander assured the Dar es Salaam residents that the city is safe while advising those with complaints to adhere to the laws of the country instead of calling for unlawful demonstration.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.