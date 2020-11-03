Tanzania: Police Arrest Seven More Suspects Over Unlawful Protests Plot

DAR ES SALAAM Special Police Zone has so far arrested 14 for people for allegedly attempting to organise unlawful demonstration.

Until yesterday, Police had already arrested seven people including famous opposition leaders.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa unveiled a full list which includes Chama cha Demokrasia na Maencdceleo (CHADEMA) Freeman Mbowe, former Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob (CHADEMA), Denis Vesta, Gofrey Seleman, Elisha Mbandamka, Shehebu Kiarus, Yohana Marco, Salehe Omary and Mohamed Omary.

Others, according to a press statement issued by Police on Tuesday, are Tundu Antipas Lissu (who has been released), Moses Fanuel Omary, Charles Renatus, Essau Charles Bwiru and Godbless Lema who was Chadema's Arusha Urban Constituency candidate.

The commander assured the Dar es Salaam residents that the city is safe while advising those with complaints to adhere to the laws of the country instead of calling for unlawful demonstration.