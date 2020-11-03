Tanzania: Police - Zitto Kabwe, Halima Mdee Wanted

POLICE are still searching for opposition leaders Zitto Kabwe and Halima Mdee of ACT-Wazalendo and CHADEMA respectively over a call for mass protests post-election results.

A press statement issued by Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander ACP Lazaro Mambosasa on Tuesday (November 3, 2020), the duo are required to surrender themselves to the Police Force for interrogation regarding accusations leveled against them.

The commander assured the Dar es Salaam residents that the city is safe while arguing those with complaints to adhere to the laws of the country instead of calling for demonstration.