Tanzania: Study Highlights Tanzania's Push for Leprosy Elimination

THE declining national trends in the incidence and prevalence of leprosy in Tanzania, coupled with an improved data management system have enabled the country to participate in an international multicenter study, whose findings have renewed hopes of eliminating the bacterial disease nationally and globally.

The National TB and Leprosy Programme (NTLP) of Tanzania and that of six other countries around the world participated in the five-year study under the Leprosy Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (LPEP) programme, which was initiated by Novartis Foundation.

During the study researchers traced 170,000 people who had been in contact with individuals newly diagnosed with leprosy and treated 150,000 of them with a single dose of rifampicin to prevent the disease.

This took place in Tanzania, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Tanzania was sole African country that participated in the study given the country's progress in data management and positive results in the efforts to eliminate leprosy, said Dr Deusdedit Kamara the Leprosy and TB care and Prevention Coordinator from NTLP in Tanzania, who is also the co-author of the study.

He said: "Today we (in Tanzania) have many places where no new cases have been notified (except in some immigrants) for some years."

"We were the only African country that participated in the study because we were readily available to try new innovations... ," said Dr Kamara.

The findings which were published on October 29(2020) in the Lancet Global Health, have shown that the screening and administering of preventive treatment to individuals who have been in contact with patients newly diagnosed with leprosy can help cut down the transmission of the bacterial infection.

They have generally found that the approach is feasible and efficacious and acceptable among healthcare workers and the patients.

The target was among people who were in contact with newly diagnosed leprosy patients, such as household members, neighbours or co-workers.

If left untreated, leprosy can cause progressive and permanent damage to the skin, nerves, limbs, and eyes, leading to stigma and further spread of the disease that sees over 200,000 newly diagnosed cases globally every year.

Findings have raised optimism that the approach, if scaled up globally, means that near-elimination of leprosy could become a reality in a single generation said the head of Novartis Foundation, Dr Ann Aerts, adding that the results have raised the hopes of a world without leprosy.

"By using contact-tracing and prophylactic treatment in combination with widespread availability of multi-drug therapy and other tools, we can cover the last mile in the elimination of this disease."

The President of the International Federation of Anti-Leprosy Associations (ILEP) Jan van Berkel said in a statement accompanying the study that, "with the new approach, there is a much lower chance people with leprosy can pass on disease to neighbours and friends, preventing avoidable disability and stigma, in turn helping us to progress towards zero leprosy."

The lead author of the paper Jan Hendrik Richardus, a professor at Erasmus MC, University Medical Centre Rotterdam said, "The next step is to ensure that prophylactic treatment is rolled out in all settings where contact tracing and screening have been established."

The prevalence rates of leprosy in Africa have generally dropped from 57, 516 cases in 2000 to 33 690 in 2010 according to data from World Health Organization (WHO).

In Tanzania, the only African country that participated in the study, the number of registered leprosy cases on multidrug therapy has gradually declined from nearly 3,500 cases in 2006 to 1,535 in 2018, as per data from the National TB and Leprosy Programme (NTLP).

Over two years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the intervention in their 2018 Guidelines for the Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention of Leprosy after it was found out it could reduce the risk of leprosy in contacts of leprosy patients by nearly 60%.