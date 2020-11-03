Mozambique: Number of Covid-19 Deaths Edges Towards 100

Maputo — The death toll in Mozambique from the Covid-19 respiratory disease edged closer to a hundred, with the announcement on Monday of another fatality.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the Deputy National Director of Public Health, Benigna Matsinhe, said the latest victim was a 77 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in Maputo city. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 15 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Sunday.

This was the 94th death from Covid-19 in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic. The great majority of these deaths - 70 - have been in Maputo City, with a further five in Maputo province. There have also been six Covid-19 deaths in Nampula, three in Tete, two each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Manica and Gaza, and one each in Sofala and Inhambane. The only province where there have been no Covid-19 deaths is Niassa.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to Mozambican hospitals is also rising sharply. Matsinhe said that, over the previous 24 hours, five people had been discharged from hospital, but 15 new cases had been admitted, all in Maputo city. This means that currently there are 60 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, 58 of them in Maputo, one in Matola and one in Zambezia.

42 of the hospitalised cases are men and 18 are women. Six are children under the age of 15, 26 are aged between 15 and 59, and 28 are aged 60 and above, Matsinhe described the clinical condition of 25 of the patients as "moderate". 30 are seriously ill, and five are in a critical state.

Most of the patents are suffering from other chronic illnesses in addition to Covid-19. Matsinhe said hat 41.5 per cent of the patients are diabetic, and 26.8 per cent have high blood pressure.

She said that, to date, 191,353 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,363 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 558 were from Maputo city, 149 from Gaza, 132 from Nampula, 104 from Zambezia, 102 from Maputo province, 88 from Manica, 82 from Sofala, 61 from Inhambane, 50 from Cabo Delgado, 30 from Tete and seven from Niassa.

1,221 of the tests gave negative results, while 142 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number who have tested positive to 13,130, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March. 135 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and two are South Africans. The other five are from India, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Portugal and Holland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

73 are men or boys and 69 are women or girls. Four are children under the age of 15, and another four are over the age of 65. No age information was available for three cases. 74 of the cases were from Maputo city, and 25 from Maputo province. There was also a sudden spurt of 41 cases from Cabo Delgado, one case from Zambezia and one case from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 142 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, not a single person recovered from Covid-19. Hence, the total number of recoveries remained 10,439 (79.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus).

As of Monday, the geographical distribution of the 13,130 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 6,543; Maputo province, 2,317; Cabo Delgado, 883; Zambezia, 824; Nampula, 604; Tete, 35; Gaza, 427; Sofala, 401; Inhambane, 295; Niassa, 253; Manica, 148.

Of these, 2,593 are active cases, and 85.4 per cent of these are from Maputo city and Maputo province.

Matsinhe noted that schools teaching seventh grade (the final grade in Mozambican primary education) re-opened on Monday after a closure of more than eight months. She urged pupils, parents and teachers to ensure that face-to-ace classes do not become a mechanism for transmitting the coronavirus.

Pupils, she said, should wash their hands frequently, should not gather in large groups during breaks, should not share school material or snacks, should wear masks on the journey to and from school, and in the school yard, and should practice social distancing (keeping a minimum of 1.5 metres between individuals).