Namibia: Gender Ministry Engages Protesters On Sgbv

THE normalisation of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in society is the core issue that needs to be addressed.

This is the sentiment of the #ShutItAllDown protest organisers, as well as stakeholders tasked with addressing SGBV in Namibia.

Protesters involved in the ongoing #ShutItAllDown demonstrations on Tuesday met officials from the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, police officers, civil society and United Nations agencies in Windhoek for a consultative meeting on how to address the scourge.

This comes after the protesters had been requesting for weeks for a meeting with gender equality minister Doreen Sioka, whose ministry is tasked with coordinating mechanisms to deal with SGBV.

This was the protesters' first official engagement with the ministry.

The meeting was aimed to allow stakeholders to share their perspective on how to address the protesters' petition demands as well as identify appropriate action to take.

"All parties agree that incidents of GBV are of national concern [and] all agree that as a nation we need to intensify our action find a remedy soon, because it is not right that certain sectors of our society continue living in fear.

"So, if we are doing all this work, why are we still seeing the issue escalating?" said facilitator of the event, Immaculate Mogotsi, detailing the need for the consultative meeting.

The protesters demanded a detailed and actionable approach to addressing SGBV in order to accelerate solution-based approaches.

Bertha Tobias and Ndiilo Nthengwe, two of the youth leaders involved in the protests who were present at the meeting, said SGBV is not only a national concern but effectively a crisis requiring multi-sectoral participation.

Nthengwe noted that going forward it will also be imperative to take an inter-ministerial approach to law reform in addressing issues surrounding SGBV as opposed to an institutional perspective. "It should not be left to the minister of justice alone to come up with new laws. It should also be part of the ministry of gender's mandate to also identify those areas and gaps," she said.

The protesters said until such a time that substantive action is seen in government approach to SGBV, protesters will continue taking to the streets.