Kenya: Bbi, Use of Covid-19 Money Among Issues That Await MPs After Recess

The National Assembly resumes sittings this afternoon after a three-week recess for its last session before proceeding for the long Christmas break.

The lawmakers are resuming at a time when there is heated debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report launched last week.

The MPs are set to debate the report by the Health Committee on the use of billions of shillings meant to fight Covid-19 by the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) which was tabled in the house last month.

In their report, the committee chaired by Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege recommended to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the loss of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's donations.

The MPs also recommended that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) undertake an audit on all companies including the 83 that were awarded tenders by Kemsa to supply Covid-19 items to ascertain their tax compliance status.

The MPs also are set to discuss the Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee's report on the use of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that was tabled on September 22. If MPs adopt the report, traders using road to transport their cargo will incur an additional charge of 0.3 percent of the value of goods imported.

Container Freight Services

The committee also wants the government to give cargo importers the freedom to nominate a Container Freight Services (CFS) of their choice to clear their goods at the port of entry. The committee is also expected to receive the report over the death of two people who died at a firm owned by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho family.

Parliament opened investigations into the operations at the Portside Freight Terminal Limited Shed Number 7 and 8 in September. The lawmakers are also today set to debate the report of the committee on Administration and National Security on the inspection tour to assess the preparedness of police stations in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

Further, MPs will also debate the report tabled by the Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee following its inquiry into the status of stadiums in the country.

Minority leader John Mbadi (below) told the Nation that issues touching on the BBI that require legislative attention will first be synthesised and published before being introduced formally to the house.

Mr Mbadi said MPs are ready and expect robust debate both in the committees and in the floor of the house when the Bills are tabled.

Referendum

During this session, MPs will also embark on the debate of the law that seeks to guide the conduct of referendums in the country.

The move follows the publication of the draft Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 that was contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) re-port unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga last week.

The Bill seeks to amend the 2010 Constitution to alter the system of government from a purely presidential to a hybrid arrangement that will see the reintroduction of the post of leader of official opposition.

It also seeks to have Cabinet ministers appointed from among members of the National Assembly, as well as increase the allocation to counties from 15 percent to 35 percent, among other proposals.

Article 257 provides for the amendment of the Constitution through a popular initiative but has some gaps which the lawmakers want addressed.