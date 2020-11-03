Kenya: Nmg Journalist Held in Tana River Over Mrc Story

Nation Media Group (NMG) Tana River correspondent Stephen Oduor was Tuesday held briefly by top security officials over a story touching on the re-emergence of the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) in the county.

Mr Oduor was on Monday evening called by the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Peter Kieti to appear before him over the story, which the security chiefs said had caused jitters.

After showing up at Mr Kieti's office, Mr Oduor was then taken to the county commissioner Mbogai Rioba's office where he was asked to explain why he wrote the story.

"The officials were accompanied by an intelligence official and were inquiring why I wrote a story on MRC. They said it has brought issues among politicians and residents," Mr Oduor said.

He said the Deputy County Commander Peter Munyoki, in the story, had reported to his bosses that he uttered the words but added that they were not for media consumption.

In the story published by Nation on October 27, the reporter quoted Mr Munyoki who said that MRC is believed to be recruiting within Mikinduni area of Galole Sub-County.

Mr Munyoki said that the security team had received intelligence reports on the ongoing exercise and was pursuing the people involved.

"We are aware that MRC is recruiting in Mikinduni village and we are tracing down that path. We shall arrest the major perpetrators in no time," he said during a forum by Kecose, a non-governmental organisation.

Take them to where the recruitment was being done

Mr Oduor said the police bosses wanted him to take them to where the recruitment was being done as he appeared to have information on the same.

"I told them I did not do the story based on something I came up with but what the deputy commander said and I captured that in my notebook," said Mr Oduor.

The security officials demanded that the story be retracted.

However, Mr Oduor directed the officials to his bureau chief Allan Olingo for the same saying he was not at a position to fulfil their request.

"I told them that the government official spoke in an open forum. It is difficult to deny. I further asked them to laise with my regional editor (Mr Olingo)," he added.

Mr Oduor was released after interventions by their regional bosses following efforts by Mr Olingo.

amohamed@ke.nationmedia.com