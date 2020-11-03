Kenya: Kirinyaga MCAs Pass Supplementary Budget

3 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget worth Sh6.7 billion for the 2020/21 financial year nearly a month after they declared ceasefire with Governor Anne Waiguru.

The MCAs and the Ms Waiguru had been at loggerheads since last year, making it difficult to pass the budget but recently they buried their hatchet and resolved to work together for the development of the region.

Among the gainers in the estimates are health, roads and infrastructure, youth and culture departments which will receive a total Sh556 million, Sh323 million and 41million respectively for development programs.

The MCAs also allocated Sh90 million for bursary and Sh220 million for ward development. Local revenue target for the executive has been set at Sh405 million.

The budget now awaits assent by the governor before commencement of implementation by the executive.

Mr Baptista Kanga, a ward representative, said he and his colleagues unanimously agreed to pass the budget so that all development projects which had stalled can be revived and needy students can have fees.

"We want to see to it that development in all sectors of the economy takes place for the benefits of our people who had been suffering due to lack of quality services," he added.

The MCAs assured the residents that they will now receive quality services following the endorsement of the budget.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.