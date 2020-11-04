Nigeria: Northern Filmmakers Blacklist Rahama Sadau Over Raunchy Picture

3 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The northern filmmakers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) has suspended Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau over a raunchy picture she posted on social media two days ago.

The statement from the body says the post by the actress has resulted to blasphemous comments against the Holy Prophet of Islam on Twitter and other social media handles.

The apex body of northern filmmakers had earlier suspended the actress in October of 2016 for similar misconduct. But the Kano State Censors Board under Mallam Ismail Na Abba Afakkallah granted her unconditional pardon in 2018.

