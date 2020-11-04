Nigeria: Rahama Sadau Under Suspension Since 2016 - MOPPAN

Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), which is the apex body that regulates the Hausa movie industry, has reaffirmed the suspension of actress, Rahama Sadau, from the industry.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by MOPPAN's national Public Relations Officer, Al-Amin Chiroma.

The statement said that the association had in totality condemned the actress' recent act which resulted to blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

According to the statement, MOPPAN had in 2016 dismissed the actress for indecent act in a music video with a hip-pop artist Clasique, adding that it had not rescinded its stand.

It further revealed that it was the state censorship board, under the leadership of Isma'ila Naabba Afakalla, that gave the actress an unconditional pardon in 2018 and not MOPPAN, adding that the move by the state censorship board was countered by the state chapter of MOPPAN.

"In this prevailing circumstances, MOPPAN is hereby re-iterating its initial stand on Rahama Sadau and its calling on all other Kannywood guilds and associations to ensure compliance.

"It is also calling on all professional bodies in Kannywood, the Hausa communities and those in diaspora to note that the association has disassociated itself from Rahama Sadau's insolence," the statement said.