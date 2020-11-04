Nigeria: 50 AK-47 Rifles Belonging to Army Carted Away By IPOB - Rivers Govt

3 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

State Government has stated that 50 AK-47 rifles belonging to the Nigeria Army was carted away by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, during the incident that claimed 6 soldiers.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, noted that army was bent on recovering their missing guns.

Nsirim in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated that the military was still in search of the rifles in the area.

He clarified that the reports of military involved in searching of residents was in a bid to recover the rifles.

Nsirim said security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the wrong hands.

He also noted that the Security Council after it meeting, has reviewed the 24 hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State following the killing of ten security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

He said: "You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of Court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24 hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.

"The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo and has therefore decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.