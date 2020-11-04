Nigeria: Covid-19 - EU Still Issues Visas to Nigerians - Envoys

4 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The European delegation and the EU member states in Nigeria have continued to issue a certain category of visas, in thousands, to Nigerians despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU, said this in a statement titled, 'Travel visas to Europe,' on Tuesday, said priority was given to many students wanting to study Europe.

"As one example of many, we are assisting whenever necessary; the record number of 93 selected Nigerian Erasmus scholars.

"In 2020, more Nigerian students were selected for the prestigious Erasmus programme than ever before, showing that the EU would not be deterred by the COVID-19 crisis in giving priority to the support of Nigerian youth," it said.

The EU Ambassador, Ketil Karlsen, commended member states for issuing the visas despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

"This underlines the essential relations between the EU and Nigeria. Creating new opportunities for the youth and making sure that Nigerian students can study in Europe is a vital part of our partnership," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.