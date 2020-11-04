Nigeria: Covid-19 - EU Still Issues Visas to Nigerians - Envoys

The European delegation and the EU member states in Nigeria have continued to issue a certain category of visas, in thousands, to Nigerians despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU, said this in a statement titled, 'Travel visas to Europe,' on Tuesday, said priority was given to many students wanting to study Europe.

"As one example of many, we are assisting whenever necessary; the record number of 93 selected Nigerian Erasmus scholars.

"In 2020, more Nigerian students were selected for the prestigious Erasmus programme than ever before, showing that the EU would not be deterred by the COVID-19 crisis in giving priority to the support of Nigerian youth," it said.

The EU Ambassador, Ketil Karlsen, commended member states for issuing the visas despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

"This underlines the essential relations between the EU and Nigeria. Creating new opportunities for the youth and making sure that Nigerian students can study in Europe is a vital part of our partnership," he added.