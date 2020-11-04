Kenya: Kalonzo Musyoka in Juba for South Sudan Dialogue Conference

3 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Wiper Leader and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is in Juba, South Sudan, to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta at the National Dialogue Conference.

Kalonzo who is President Kenyatta Special Envoy to South Sudan is among eminent persons expected to grace the conference which will start today and will continue for two weeks.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir is expected to open the conference that will be attended more than five hundred participants from different communities and political parties.

The two week-long will address governance systems, economy, national security, land issues and social cohesion among South Sudanese.

Dignitaries expected to grace the opening session include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, although virtually, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamy, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais and a representative from Uganda.

The National dialogue initiative was announced by President Kiir back in December 2016 with ten points on top of which was ending all forms of violence in the country.

The National Dialogue consultation process started in early November 2017 at the local and regional level and was envisioned to end in mid-2018 with the National Dialogue Conference in late 2018 but kept on being postponed until this year.

