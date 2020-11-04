Kenya: Olympic Gold Medal Tops Eliud Kipchoge's 2021 Ambitions, Undecided About London Return

Nairobi — Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge says his main focus for 2021 will be defending his Tokyo Olympic title, but is uncertain whether he will try and reclaim his London Marathon title.

If all goes well, Kipchoge will look to retain his Olympic title in Tokyo in August while the London Marathon is scheduled for just over two months later, on October 3.

With the short turnaround between the two events, Kipchoge is uncertain whether he will go for the two, but is already assured that he will be at the start in Tokyo.

"I will be chasing the Olympic gold in 2021. I am praying that this pandemic will go away and we resume life as normal. I want to try and grab a marathon to test myself before then and see where my body is. As for London, I don't know yet but time will tell," Kipchoge told Capital Sport.

The world record holder suffered rare defeat at this year's London Marathon, finishing sixth for only his second loss over the distance in 14 races.

The cold weather coupled with a problem on one of his ears that troubled his equilibrium saw him suffer the shock loss that left everyone dumbfounded.

"They (people0 should know that I am a human being just like them and anything can happen in a marathon. I don't want them to be disappointed but rather take positives and get inspired. They should take positive vibes of all the beautiful victories over the last seven years and not complain," Kipchoge noted.

The Marathon king says he has already moved on from the London loss and is plotting on his next assault; the Olympic crown.

"The words injury you can get is an injury to your mind. If the mind gets a puncture, you are done. The mind plays a big role in understanding what sport is. The defeat is now behind my back and I have learnt lessons from it. Now the only thing is to look ahead," stated Kipchoge.

While he continues to focus on his next stream of athletics success, Kipchoge is busy rolling the wheels of his foundation as he looks to not only inspire the world with marathon running, but charitable works as well.

My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to those who have given my foundation a helping hand. Together we were able to feed vulnerable athletes and the wider community during these difficult times.

I thank you all. pic.twitter.com/whg5zbjXSh- Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) October 27, 2020

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Eliud Kipchoge Foundation will major on environment, education and health.

"Already I have started by adopting 130 acres at the Kaptagat Forest and I plan to plant indigenous trees to stay for more than 200 years. At the moment I am raising funds to help fence the area and I am looking for people who love conservation to partner and make the country green again," says Kipchoge.

On education, Kipchoge has already started the construction of a modern library at the Kipsiyo Secondary School which he says will serve as the resource centre for the community.

"My main aim in future is to build a kindergarten and library in every public school in this country. I believe every kid should get a good foundation and if a school has a library they are ready to go this will help develop our country," the ambitious Kipchoge further added.