Kenya: Teams From Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma First Beneficiaries of Betlion Street Campaign

3 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Africa's online leading gaming platform, BetLion, who recently launched a campaign known as BetLion Street in collaboration with former Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno, rolled out its initiative starting with the sponsorship of Five Star Tournament in Dagoretti.

The four teams that made it through to the Semi-finals were awarded kits to play the rest of the tournament as well as a bonus added onto the prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

"This was just the beginning of their motivational campaign, as the next coming weeks, BetLion Street linked with a teams from Kawangware, Maringo and Huruma known as Ziggy Zaga fc from Kawangware, Kick-off-to hope in Maringo and Huruma's HSC. They met these teams on their different training grounds, whereby Musa 'Otero' Otieno, ambassador of the entire campaign, led the teams through a few training drills to keep them sharp, after which, he gave a brief mentorship session to guide the team as they move on," Managing Director of BetLion, Spencer Okach, said.

"BetLion Streets is about more than just awarding the teams with equipment, we want to leave everyone we meet, with an intangible value that they can carry on with as they pursue their dreams in sports. BetLion Streets is breaking away from the norm, and has been set out to guide and nurture these talented individuals, in any way possible."

