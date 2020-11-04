Kenya: Ex-Nasa CEO Norman Magaya Speaks Out on Health, Financial Tribulations

Former National Super Alliance (Nasa) Chief Executive Norman Magaya on Monday night opened up about his troubled life attracting concern online for his own safety.

In a series of tweets, Magaya caused panic among his friends and followers after he narrated how he was on the verge of being evicted, and feared the embarrassment that would come with it.

"On the verge of eviction and embarrassment, I fear nothing, absolutely nothing! For I know this will be a day of joy for my detractors & I will gladly give it to you! From the cold street with my toddler daughters, I shall rise high coz there is God !Damn the consequences," he wrote.

We shall die but in spirit , long we shall live ! As a country we must accept political competition & stop this silly idea of killing your political nemesis .Those of us who are alive shall speak for many compatriots who have been poisoned & eliminated for holding divergent views

In the next posts, he indicated that he was not seeking sympathy, and he was content with his current predicament that he blamed on his political stance, insinuating his unwavering support for ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"I share this not to seek any sympathy nor seek support! I am happy to bear my current position because I have earned it. Given another opportunity I would take the same position. Democracy has a price and am happy pay my part," he added.

The lawyer said all his woes were as a result of his political stand and affiliation and that had cost him even job opportunities.

"Important to note that all my job applications on Kenya miserably fail because of my political stand point ! Long may it continue for I have no intention to change my political affiliation soon! But the conditions you visit on me today will haunt you to death," Magaya added.

As the true son of my late father and mum, I shall not beg! To hell be the consequences,am ready! Enough of tormenting me &my innocent kids! I have no duty to please anyone . Worst are the allies who pray to see ones downfall! Enjoy it all ! Damn the consequences! Goodbye world !

Magaya collapsed at the Bomas of Kenya in August 2017 during the tabulation of presidential votes in the 2017 General Election.

In September 2019 he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital before being flown to India for specialised medical treatment after a heart attack.

That would be the last time Magaya was ever seen in public, but he has only been active on social media.

In his Monday night posts, he lamented about the high cost of medication that he felt subjected him to a death sentence.

"How does a person out of work and on a shoelace budget maintain drugs demands of 100k per month!!! Torture this is.?" he asked.

However, Raila Odinga's aide, lawyer Silas Jakakimba, reached out to him and confirmed on Twitter that he had managed to intercept him in Machakos County before driving him to city hospital.

I managed to intercept Norman Magaya somewhere within Machakos County. We drove back to Nairobi together & whereas he is generally fine, his doctor has advised for some check-ups. We are at a City Hospital & I've alerted his wife. I urge that we go slow on preferring assumptions.

