Kenya: DP Ruto Suspends "Hustler" Rallies Due to Rising Covid-19 Infections

3 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Deputy President William Ruto has announced that he will reduce his public engagements until further notice.

This, DP Ruto said, was due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases, which he said was a strong indication of a second wave of the virus that has so far claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Kenyans.

"The upsurge in Covid-19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave may be in the offing.For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice." he wrote.

The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing.For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in machakos, kitui and makueni are postponed.

- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 3, 2020

In that regard, Ruto cancelled his weekend political engagements in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

"The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed." he posted.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe cautioned political leaders against risking the lives of Kenyans by holding huge gatherings where social distancing and other safety measures are not being observed.

Since President Uhuru Kenya eased a number of Covid-19 restrictions in September, political leaders led by the president, his deputy and ODM leader Raila Odinga holding huge gatherings where social distancing and other safety measures are largely ignored, and it is believed this has contributed to the fast spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Ahsante sana the good people of Tharaka Nithi County for showering me with bunches of green bananas and a stalk of sugarcane to chew, chicken; may God bless the work of your hands. pic.twitter.com/WynzmyZBLM

- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 1, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledges greetings from enthusiastic residents of Pumwani and Majengo neighbourhoods who turned out in large numbers to bid him farewell after the unveiling of the Boda Boda Investment Scheme at Pumwani Social Hall in Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/9kxwXdqGFl

- State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 23, 2020

Kagwe on Monday urged the political class to think about the lives of Kenyans when calling for such rallies.

"We want to urge the political class to please understand that as much as we have important issues in the country to deal with, we also have a higher issue to deal with and that is the issue of people's lives. And that is our first and utmost responsibility. So before we start arranging political rallies please think about the impact... " said CS Kagwe.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.