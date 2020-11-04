Kenya: Sonko, Badi in Fresh Clash Over Council Houses

3 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi are headed for yet another clash on rent waivers for council houses.

Over a week ago, Governor Sonko waived rent for tenants living in houses belonging to the county government for six more months, but the directive is now in limbo with Major-General Badi saying that such a declaration is beyond the governor's purview.

Mr Sonko said the decision was taken to cushion residents from the negative economic impacts of Covid-19, which has resulted in loss of jobs and income with Nairobi being the worst-hit by the pandemic. Mr Sonko accused Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and NMS of harassing vulnerable city residents over rent arrears despite the current economic crisis.

"Pursuant to my earlier waiver in April, I do hereby extend the waiver earlier granted for a period of six months from the date of this letter, as our residents continue to recover economically from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," said the governor in an October 23 letter addressed to acting County Secretary Justus Kathenge.

Transferred function

However, Maj-Gen Badi has refuted the waiver arguing that housing is a transferred function and, as such, Mr Sonko has no authority over council houses.

"The rent waiver issued by the governor is not legitimate because housing is a transferred function, so he has absolutely no authority to waive. And, after all, the agency responsible for collecting revenue is the Kenya Revenue Authority and not the governor," Maj-Gen Badi said.

The new development could now throw into a spin the latest waiver directive issued by City Hall, which followed concerns raised by Kenyatta Golf Course/Woodley MCA Mwangi Njihia over constant harassment and threats of eviction of tenants due to rent arrears.

17,000 houses

The county has 17,000 houses in Maringo, Uhuru, Kaloleni, Jericho, Buruburu, Kariobangi South, Ziwani and Jerusalem whose tenants pay between Sh2,000 and Sh20,000 monthly as rent depending on the location.

Some of the rent arrears dates back to the time of the defunct Nairobi City Council.

In March 2019, the then Nairobi Housing director Marion Rono disclosed to the County Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee that City Hall was owed Sh224 million in rent by the tenants.

And in April the same year, Governor Sonko waived Sh172 million rent arrears to end cases.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.