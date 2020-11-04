Kenya: 12 More Deaths as Covid-19 Cases Keep Surging

12 more people succumbed to Coronavirus in Kenya in the past 24 hours as the country's fatality rose to 1,039 on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, 492 more people tested positive to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the caseload in the country to 57,093

"From the cases, 474 are Kenyans and 18 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 292 are males and 200 females. The youngest is a one-year- old baby while the oldest is 88," Kagwe's statement read.

According to the Health CS, the latest cases are from a 3,728 samples tested with Kenya's cumulative tests since the first case was reported in March now standing at 708,333.

The 492 new cases are distributed in Nairobi 226, Mombasa 70, Kiambu 34, Machakos 22, Kajiado 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Kwale 13, Kilifi 11, Meru 10, Nakuru 9, Laikipia 7, Kisumu 7, Mandera 7, Samburu 6, Narok 4, Nyeri 3, Murang'a 3, Vihiga 3, Kericho 3, Kakamega 2, Embu 2, Kisii 2, Kirinyaga 2, Bungoma 2, Nandi 2, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tharaka Nithi 2 and Migori 2.