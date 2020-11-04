Malawians Call for Maneb Head, Retake of Exams Over Leakage

3 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawians have taken up in social media platforms to express displeasure over the massive Malawi School Certificate of Examination (MSCE) examination question papers leakage, calling for the firing of Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) executive director.

Some of the question papers people were sharing on Whatsapp social media platforms before the students wrote include History and English language.

Most Malawians are very angry with Maneb, especially with its casual approach on the matter as the state exam body spokesperson Mayamiko Chiwaya said the leakage will not affect the outcome of the results.

Social media influencer Onjezani Kenani wrote on his Facebook wall: "Both the executive director of Maneb and the Minister of Education must resign over this exam leakage scandal. It's high time someone took responsibility."

Others said Maneb should suspend the examination writing which is in progress now and reexamine the leaked papers.

Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda said an investigation has been instituted and the board's position on the matter will be known after the outcome of the probe on the matter.

But education expert Steve Sharra said the government should appoint an independent team of investigators to probe the matter rather than leaving it to Maneb investigating itself.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

